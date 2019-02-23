Captain Marvel new clip: The Krees and Skrulls fight it out

The new featurette of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel goes deep into the age-old battle between the Skrulls and the Krees. Skrulls are a race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters that have appeared in Marvel comic books. However, Skrulls will be making their maiden appearance in an MCU film with Captain Marvel.

Whereas, Krees, on the other hand, is a group of noble warriors and have been fighting the good fight against the Skrulls for a while now. And this is where Captain Marvel makes her entrance. Captain Marvel happens to be the best of the lot, as far as the Krees are concerned.

“They are incredible warriors, the best at what they do,” Brie Larson says about the Krees at one point during the featurette. And right on cue, we see Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers destroy a Skrull in the next shot.

Captain Marvel, which is the 21st film of the MCU universe, introduces what might be arguably the strongest Avenger in the world of Marvel. The film’s plot follows the protagonist Carol Danvers, a former US Air Force pilot, who later on joins the Starforce, a group of Kree military soldiers, to save the Earth from an intergalactic battle.

Apart from Brie Larson, Captain Marvel also features Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening among others in significant roles.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel will hit the big screens on March 8.