Captain Marvel: New clip from the Brie Larson film fails to impress

Marvel aired a new look at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel during the Super Bowl in the US. The 30-second clip is now online. It basically focuses on the tagline of the movie, “Higher. Further. Faster.”

The clip begins with future Captain Marvel Carol Danvers’ days as a US Air Force pilot. She is seen walking with her friend (Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau), who tells Carol that it is time to “show these boys how we do it.” To which Carol replies, “Higher, further, faster, baby.”

Then there are shots of Carol flying a fighter jet, her training on the Kree planet at the hands of Jude Law’s still mysterious character, and so on. We see her as a child, then back as an adult in full classic red costume, alive with light and energy. Nick Fury, still looking believably younger, also appears.

“Try to keep up,” Carol tells somebody, in case it was not clear how cool and fast she is. That’s the problem with promotional material regarding this movie. The trailers and clips should not have to scream that the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and MCU’s first lead female superhero is cool and exciting. It should be apparent to the fans organically, like they have done with other superheroes countless times before.

This clip, in particular, does not do that and the tagline “Higher. Further. Faster.” also seem forced, as though pilfered from an energy drink. DC did a much better job with Wonder Woman’s trailers.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.