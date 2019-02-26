Is Captain Marvel more powerful than Thanos? Here’s what Kevin Feige says

Marvel Studios president and the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Kevin Feige has spoken about the power levels of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. The superhero is soon going to debut in the MCU with her own movie directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

According to Feige, Carol Danvers, which is the superhero’s real-name, “will be” the most powerful character in the MCU.

While speaking to Cosmicbook.news, he said, “Captain Marvel is a character in our comics and in a mythology whose got one foot on Earth, one foot in the cosmic arena. And now that we have made a number of movies that take place on Earth, and now a number of the cosmic adventures with Avengers, and with Guardians of the Galaxy and with Thor, we thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world.”

He added, “She’s one of the most popular characters in our comics. She’s one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The keyword is “will be,” which means she might not have reached her most powerful level yet.

Feige also said one of the highlights of his career at Marvel was introducing Captain Marvel to the audience. He went on to make it clear she is the future leader of the Avengers after characters like Tony Stark and Captain America die or retire.

“And one of the highlights at my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her coming out on stage and stand there with literally almost every thing else from our universe, and there she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing of not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe,” he said.

It was the Thor films that introduced the cosmic world to the MCU. Before that, the action had only been limited to earth with Iron Man, Captain America and The Incredible Hulk films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, released in 2014, took it further with new extraterrestrial races, planets and so on.

With Captain Marvel, enter the Kree and the Skrulls, two alien races who are perpetually at war with each other and their conflict in lore is one of Marvel Comics’ famous stories.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.