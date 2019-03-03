Captain Marvel: Five questions we hope the film answers

Captain Marvel is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be the last film before the Thanos storyline ends in Avengers: Endgame. The film has generated a lot of hype due to the fact that it is the first sole female-led film in the MCU.

Advertising

Captain Marvel is directed by indie filmmaker duo, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and co-written by them with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer. Samuel L Jackson and Clark Gregg reprise their roles of Nick Fury and Phil Coulson. Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou also return to their Guardians of the Galaxy roles of Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer.

There is a cloud of mystery surrounding Captain Marvel. The film is going to explore the 1990s, an era that has appeared in the MCU only in flashbacks. Even the trailers and promos have deepened the mystery with regards to things like plot.

Here are five major questions we have regarding Captain Marvel:

Advertising

Where was she all this time?

We know now that Nick Fury knew this all-powerful superhero from the 1990s when they teamed up to fight the Skrulls. So why did he not call upon her help when Loki and the Chitauri invaded in The Avengers and much of Manhattan was obliterated in the ensuing destruction? The superheroes were almost overpowered by the wave of alien soldiers before the wormhole was closed. Why was Captain Marvel not called upon when Ultron wreaked havoc in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Also, being a universe-trotting superhero, was Captain Marvel not aware of a threat like Thanos and his quest to destroy half of all universe? Nick Fury remembered to contact Captain Marvel before he too disappeared in a puff of ash as a result of Thanos’ finger-snap so he does think Captain Marvel is capable of handling Thanos, so why contact her so late?

What are Captain Marvel’s powers?

While Captain Marvel is a strong superhero in the lore as well, she is nowhere near the levels of Thor and Hulk. But in the MCU, Kevin Feige has said that she will be the strongest superhero in the MCU, and will eventually be the most powerful. She has to be, if people call her for help when threats like that of intergalactic tyrants like Thanos arise.

So what are her powers? In comics, Carol Danvers (the real-name of Captain Marvel) shoots radiant energy blasts from her hands, can fly and is superhumanly strong. In the trailers also, she seems to have all those abilities. But the film might add some more powers to her character to make her stronger than Thor and the Hulk.

Is Jude Law playing the villain (or one of the villains)?

Jude Law was initially said to play the role of Kree military officer Mar-Vell, a brave and kind man who mentored Carol and was the character who first held the title of Captain Marvel in the 1960s. But considering the way he taunts Carol in the trailers and a reveal in the film’s tie-in novel, it appears that he is actually portraying Yon-Rogg, an evil Kree and the leader of the Starforce. While, as promos suggest, he will train Carol just like Mar-Vell did, he will likely get jealous of her powers and they will come into conflict. Ben Mendelsohn is playing the Skrull shapeshifter Talos who poses as Nick Fury’s boss at S.H.I.E.L.D and is clearly a bad guy, but Yon-Rogg may end up being the secret main villain of the film.

How did Nick Fury lose his eye?

Nick Fury is shown with both his eyes in Captain Marvel promotional material. This means that he will lose one of them at some point in the film. Some memes being circulated on social media jokes that it would be Goose, Captain Marvel’s cat, who will scratch it out.

Is Goose just a cat?

Advertising

In comics, Captain Marvel’s cat, Chewie (renamed to Goose in the film), is not just a cat but the member of an extraterrestrial species called Flerken that look like earth’s cats. Will Goose be revealed to be a Flerken too? Or will she be just a normal domesticated cat?

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.