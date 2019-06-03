Captain Marvel directors want Carol Danvers to team up with Valkyrie

After Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson endorsed a team-up for their Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and Valkyrie, the directors of Captain Marvel have also expressed interest.

While speaking with Cinemablend, Ryan Fleck said, “There’s been a lot of… look, I have no idea what the plans are for the future. But the speculation online about Carol and Valkyrie teaming up, I think, is a pretty cool, pretty cool idea.”

Anna Boden, who co-directed the movie, said, “She’s one of my favourite women of Marvel.”

There has been talk of all-female MCU movie for a long time, and Avengers: Endgame made sure that both Carol and Valkyrie are here to stay in the cinematic universe.

While Kevin Feige has confirmed that Carol is the future leader of the future crop of Avengers or whatever they choose to call themselves, Valkyrie was established as a leader of the Asgardians by Thor at the end of the movie.

Tessa first appeared in the role of Valkyrie in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. She received critical and audience acclaim for her performance. When she and other Asgardians did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, they were thought to be dead, but it was revealed in Avengers: Endgame that they had built a new life for themselves in Norway, with Valkyrie leading them.

Brie Larson was first teased at the end of Infinity War when Nick Fury sent a signal to her just before he disintegrated after Thanos’ snap. She then played the role in standalone Captain Marvel earlier (which was the first female superhero movie in the MCU) this year and reprised the role in Endgame.