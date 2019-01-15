This Captain Marvel clip reveals how Brie Larson prepared for the role

Before Avengers: Endgame arrives in April, a smaller, but probably no less important movie — Captain Marvel — will hit screens. Starring Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson in the role of Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, the movie is the first female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertising

A featurette released by Marvel reveals details about Larson’s character. The clip begins with co-director Anna Boden talking about what makes this superhero tick. She says, “Captain Marvel is about somebody who goes on a journey of discovery.”

Carol Danvers was a US Air Force pilot before she became a superhero after her DNA was fused with the DNA of Kree, a race of belligerent and expansionist extraterrestrials who will debut in MCU with this film. The conflict between Kree and Skrull, another race whose members have the shape-shifting capability, is going to be an important part of the movie.

Danvers becomes the member of elite Kree military team called Starforce. At some point of time she crashes back to earth and meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) who was then (in the 1990s) a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. She is, however, amnesiac, and has only vague memory of her life on earth.

“By the time I started shooting, I had been training for 9 months, and I am glad I did (train).” She adds, “The thing that I found so unique about this character was that sense of humour with total capability in whatever challenge comes her way.” Her words are spoken over visuals of her training and action scenes in the movie.

Advertising

Captain Marvel was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Nick Fury contacted her through a pager like device (we saw a similar device in the Captain Marvel trailers) before vanishing to dust just like the other victims of the Mad Titan Thanos’ purge of the universe. Her eventual arrival will likely level the playing field.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.