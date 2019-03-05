Captain Marvel character guide

Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel will be the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set in the 1990s and is the origin story of Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot, who rises to become one of universe’s most powerful heroes called Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is expected to join the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. The post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War teased her arrival. This is why this film is more than just another standalone superhero film.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also caps off the third phase of the MCU. It has characters that have appeared in the MCU before and also introduces many more that may or may not feature in future movies.

Here is the complete guide to the major characters of Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers: From what we know, Carol was a US Air Force pilot before she found herself on a planet controlled by an extraterrestrial race called Kree. She becomes the member of the elite military unit called the Starforce. Her DNA is fused with that of the Kree DNA, giving her superhuman powers. At some point, she crashes back to earth and loses her memories. She meets Nick Fury and begins to discover her past on earth. She also informs Fury of the Skrulls, another extraterrestrial race whose members can shapeshift and are belligerent to the Kree, that seem to have invaded earth. Remember that granny in the trailers? She is a skrull.

Nick Fury: We have known only the tough, cynical side of Samuel L Jackson’s S.H.I.E.L.D boss. But a younger version of him may have been a little more idealistic. Jackson has confirmed something to that effect. It’s the 1990s, and Fury is just an agent of the fictional espionage and law enforcement agency. He meets Carol after she falls on earth. They team up to counter the threat of the Skrulls. We will also know how Fury lost his eye.

Phil Coulson: Another character like Fury who was instrumental in bringing Avengers together, Coulson was revealed to be alive in the MCU in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series. And like Jackson, Clark Gregg had to be de-aged in order to look like a younger version of himself. We will see Fury and Coulson, who are closely associated in earlier Avengers movies, meeting for the first time.

Yon-Rogg: Jude Law may have tried to keep his character in Captain Marvel a secret, but the tie-in novel gave it away. He is not playing the role of Mar-Vell, who trained Carol Danvers, but actually Yon-Rogg, one of Captain Marvel’s archvillains. Yon-Rogg is an ambitious Kree commander (in the movie, he leads the Starforce) and will likely be one of the villains in the film. The fans were thrown off course because Law’s character was shown training Danvers in the promotional clips, just like Mar-Vell in comics.

Talos: Ben Mendelsohn plays another film villain Talos. He is the leader of the Skrull invasion of the earth. He has assumed the identity of Fury’s boss at S.H.I.E.L.D. The comic-book counterpart of the character is notable in the sense that unlike his brethren, he does not possess the ability to shape-shift. In the film, he does not appear to have this shortcoming.

Korath: Djimon Hounsou has previously played the role in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film as well, as a lieutenant of Ronan the Accuser (next entry) and during the events of Captain Marvel, he was a Kree and Kree second-in-command of Starforce.

Ronan the Accuser: The bellicose Kree warlord in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Lee Pace’s Ronan was not yet a zealot during the events of Captain Marvel. Beyond that, we just know he was a high military official and it would be interesting to see his path crossing with that of Danvers.

Gemma Chan: Chan plays the role of a Starforce sniper in Captain Marvel. Chan has said that Minn-Erva was “the star of Starforce” before Danvers arrived and is “slightly threatened by someone else who has come in and is also very talented.”

Supreme Intelligence: Annette Bening’s Supreme Intelligence plays the role of the ruler of the Kree empire. It is not a single individual, though, but is actually like a god in that it is the embodiment of Kree’s greatest minds.

Captain Marvel releases in India on March 8.