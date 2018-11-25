Captain Marvel hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity: Actor Ben Mendelsohn

Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is featuring in an upcoming Captain Marvel movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry. In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, Ben said, “I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it’s absolutely beautiful. Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry.”

Ben will be seen playing the part of Talos, leader of an alien invasion of Earth in the film. The movie, which is the first to feature a solo female hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel), is being produced by Nate Moore. Previously, Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) has co-headlined a superhero movie (Ant-Man and the Wasp) earlier this year. Captain Marvel also features Marvel Studios’ first female director, Anna Boden.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel introduces the most powerful superhero in the MCU (according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige) through the perspective of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), then a young S.H.I.E.L.D. agent with both eyes intact.

The movie also stars Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8, 2019.

