Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers fights a Skrull in a new clip

Brie Larson has shared a clip from her upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel, from her Twitter account. The 45-second footage is full of action and shows Carol Danvers, the alter-ego of Larson’s superhero, battling what looks like a Skrull.

Advertising

A part of this scene has also appeared in the trailers in which Danvers shoots bursts of energy from her hands. Brie Larson captioned the video, “I’ll just leave this here. #CaptainMarvel.”

The clip begins with Carol being thrown back by the Skrull at the top of a train. She picks herself up and chases him. Meanwhile, Nick Fury, presumably giving Carol tactical support, is inside a car on a road that is running parallel to the railway track. The Skrull, not being an earthling, touches a pantograph and is thrown back after a massive electric shock.

Carol and the Skrull brawl and the latter is more than a match for the superhero. She is almost thrown away by his kick but clings to the train’s side and returns to the top of the train. Phil Coulson informs Carol that the train is getting into a tunnel. Carol shoots energy towards the Skrull and then melts a spot of the top of the train to drop inside the coach.

Advertising

The Skrulls, who are basically evil extraterrestrial shape-shifters in Marvel Comics, are being introduced in the MCU with Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s. Remember the old granny that Carol punched? She is also a Skrull who is in the disguise of an old woman. The race and their involvement among humans may also have ramifications in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

The conflict between the Kree, another extraterrestrial race, and the Skrulls is a famous storyline in comics that will also appear in the film. Carol finds herself among the Kree at a certain point, who save her by fusing her DNA with the DNA of one member of their race. This also gives Captain Marvel her superpowers. She is then suddenly on earth and is having trouble remembering the memories of her time on earth. It is on earth that she meets Nick Fury, then a S.H.I.E.L.D agent.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.