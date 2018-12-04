Captain Marvel’s new trailer: Five key takeaways

Captain Marvel’s second trailer debuted today. Brie Larson’s superhero film will be the first in Marvel Cinematic Universe to be female-fronted.

The anticipation for the movie is strong also because the superhero’s arrival was teased in a post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

Before disintegrating into ash like half the universe, Nick Fury managed to send a message to Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel’s real name) on a pager-like device.

The second trailer elaborates the film’s plot and its multiple settings like Carol’s time among the Kree, her return to 1990s’ America and so on.

The clip is packed with action and an effulgent Captain Marvel dispatching her enemies to hell by shooting blasts of energy through her hands.

Here are the five key takeaways from the trailer.

The Grandma: Many Marvel fans were shocked to see Carol punching an old lady in a train, who was just giving her a toothy grin. Many of us knew she must have been a Skrull in the form of a human. And indeed, she is. After Carol’s punch, the two engage in a duel that ends when the Skrull’s head is slammed into a stanchion. Skrulls are a race of shape-shifting aliens who invade earth pretty regularly. They are also often at war with the nicer Kree (not too nice, though; Ronan the Accuser was also a Kree).

Green Lantern vibe: No, not necessarily the disastrous movie. The story of Captain Marvel the movie is strikingly similar to the Hal Jordan version of DC’s Green Lantern. Both are US Air Force pilots before joining an intergalactic police force kind of outfit. Even Carol’s Kree outfit is too green for comfort.

Carol Danvers’ past: Carol was an Air Force pilot before crash landing on a planet from where the Kree rescued her. Then she fell to earth of the 1990s. What happened in between? Why is she amnesiac? We do have clues. She might have angered too many Kree officials for her insistence to end the intergalactic Kree-Skrull war. Or maybe Ronan the Accuser (who will appear in the film) was behind her banishment to earth? Or did she crash land again? These are very wild guesses, mind you.

Jude Law: Law may be playing Mar-Vell, whose DNA will be fused with Danvers, but he is certainly playing somebody else. Rumours have it that his character (or eventual character) might be the primary antagonist of the movie. “You’ve come a long way, but you’re not as strong as you think,” he tells Carol. Certainly not a good guy?

The cat: Captain Marvel’s cat Chewie in comics has become Goose in the film. It is not clear whether Goose will have powers like Chewie has in comics. Chewie belongs to a species called Flerken who are not really cats but look like them.