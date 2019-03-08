Captain Marvel movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg and Jude Law among others in pivotal roles, is out in theaters. However, it has already been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers.

Captain Marvel, the latest victim of Tamilrockers, is now available online for download. The menace of this infamous website only keeps increasing with every release. One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on this website.

Besides, in a bid to not get caught, Tamilrockers keep changing their domain extension every single time.

Helmed by indie filmmaker duo, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and co-written by them with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, Captain Marvel is led by Brie Larson. Brie has become the first woman to lead a stand-alone Marvel superhero film.

In an interview recently, the actor said the society still needs to do a lot of rethinking on gender stereotypes.

“I wanted to make sure that when you watch this movie, it’s not that I’m just putting on a costume and playing strong. I really owned that. I was able to deadlift 225 pounds by the end of my training and starting the movie. And it says a lot. We can do incredible things,” she said.