Captain Marvel first look: Brie Larson as the new Marvel superhero is here

The first look of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is here. Entertainment Weekly revealed ten exclusive images from the much awaited film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Wednesday, along with the cover of its September issue, which features Brie in her full superhero costume.

In a tweet that read, “The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star”, Entertainment Weekly introduced the next big name in the MCU. It also gave a glimpse of the shape-shifting Skrulls, Jude Law, in the role commander of Starforce, and Lashana Lynch who plays one of Carol’s oldest buddies, Maria Rambeau.

Some old Marvel characters are also set to return including Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury who will make his ninth appearance in the MCU, but in a younger avatar. Advanced digitally de-aging technology has been used to make Jackson look younger here.

The Kree race whom we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy can also be seen. As per the film, Captain Marvel will join the elite military team Starforce on the Kree planet of Hala.

Check out all the tweets and images from Captain Marvel, shared by Entertainment Weekly.

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Especially hyped for Gemma Chan as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva and Lashana Lynch as the Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. https://t.co/r0uGBeOem2 #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/DHOa6sRwLc — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) September 5, 2018

The last scene of Avengers Infinity War had Nick Fury contacting Captain Marvel. Hence, we can imagine that she will have a much bigger role in the next Avengers movie. But before that, the audience will get to watch her standalone film in March 2019.

We already know that Captain Marvel is set in the 90s and this makes it the second period film in MCU after Captain America: The First Avenger. Apart from Brie and Jude, the film will also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto and Clark Gregg.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows accomplished Air Force pilot Carol Danvers’ journey as she becomes Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught in the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds.

The shoot for Captain Marvel wrapped up in July as Brie Larson had then shared a post hinting the same on Twitter. She earlier spoke to Variety about playing the superhero and said, “I will say that I learned that I’m much stronger than I realise in playing her.”

Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, is dead in the current MCU timeline but fans will get to see him again in this movie as it is set in the 90s.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2019.

