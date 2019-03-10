Captain Marvel box office collection Day 2: Marvel film has an impressive opening

Actor Brie Larson plays the lead role in superhero film Captain Marvel. Interestingly, it is the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film has earned a whopping Rs 15.18 crore on the day of its release. And it’s only continuing to soar at the ticket counters, with the weekend being housefull at theaters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier took to his Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the Marvel movie.

He wrote, “#Hollywood scores yet again… #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO… Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1… Overpowers *all* titles – new as well as holdover – by a margin… Fri ₹ 12.75 cr… Gross BOC: ₹ 15.18 cr… India biz.”

The much-awaited film has largely received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. It is giving a stiff competition to Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla that released on the same day.

The Indian Express film critic, Shalini Langer, in her review, wrote, “Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has a woman superhero, and she arrives on the scene kicking some real ass. While Brie Larson would seem an unlikely choice to play her — known best for her Oscar-winning performance as a mother held captive in Room — she brings to the role a welcome mix of innocence and resolve, vulnerability and determination.”

The movie also features Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law among others in significant roles.