Captain Marvel box office prediction: MCU film to mint Rs 6-7 crore on Day 1

Captain Marvel, the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to release in India on Friday. The film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is expected to have a great run at the theaters. Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a Rs 6-7 crore (all languages) opening for the film in India which has, of late, become a good market for Hollywood films.

Advertising

“Captain Marvel will have a good run at the box office in India. Marvel films have a well-established audience in India and specifically the English ones. The trailer of the film has been received well and the buzz around it is also quite good. Youth are excited about it and they want this kind of films. So, I feel, all languages combined, the film will earn approximately Rs 6-7 crore on its day one in India,” Girish said.

The film has generated a lot of hype due to the fact that it is the first sole female-led film in the MCU. Directed by indie filmmaker duo, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and co-written by them with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, it is led by Brie Larson. Set in the 1990s, it is about Carol Danvers, a former US Air Force pilot who joins the elite Kree military team called Starforce.

The chances of Captain Marvel shining at the Indian box office are high since Hollywood studios have been dominating the Indian box office. In 2018, Mission: Impossible Fallout, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Deadpool 2 added huge numbers to their worldwide collection, post their release in India.

Advertising

Commenting on the trend, Girish Johar said, “In the 80s, Hollywood had 2 per cent market share in India and now it has grown to 15-20 per cent. So, Captain Marvel will add good numbers to the box office.”