Captain Marvel box office collection Day 1: Brie Larson’s superhero movie to fly off in style

The first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel, released on Friday. Starring Brie Larson in the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, this Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directorial also brings back many MCU old hands like Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

The movie also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “Captain Marvel will have a good run at the box office in India. Marvel films have a well-established audience in India and specifically the English ones. The trailer of the film has been received well and the buzz around it is also quite good. Youth are excited about it and they want this kind of films. So, I feel, all languages combined, the film will earn approximately Rs 6-7 crore on its day one in India.”

Captain Marvel was first featured in the MCU in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War, in which she was called for help by Nick Fury just before he apparently died as a result of Thanos’ decimation. She will also be in Avengers: Endgame, helping the Avengers battle Thanos and bring their dead comrades back.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has a woman superhero, and she arrives on the scene kicking some real ass. While Brie Larson would seem an unlikely choice to play her — known best for her Oscar-winning performance as a mother held captive in Room — she brings to the role a welcome mix of innocence and resolve, vulnerability and determination.”

She added, “Larson also shares a lovely chemistry with Jackson, playing a young Agent Fury with some digital help. This is the longest role for Fury in all the Avengers films so far, and Captain Marvel uses him well to both give him and Captain Marvel an engaging origin story.”