Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson’s superhero movie earns Rs 70.76 crore

The first female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel is minting money at the Indian box office. Until now, it has collected Rs 70.76 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#CaptainMarvel gains a strong foothold in Weekend 2, despite mixed reports… Absence of major film/s proves advantageous… Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.30 cr, Sun 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 70.76 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 84.22 cr.”

Captain Marvel is a global phenomenon too. It has earned 760 million dollars worldwide (according to boxofficemojo.com). It is expected to cross the coveted 1 billion dollar mark next week.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is an origin story of Carol Danvers who rises to become Captain Marvel. It is set in 1995 and traces the rise of a US Air Force pilot who, through an accident, gets superpowers.

She also gets caught in the conflict between the Kree and a shape-shifting race called the Skrulls.

Captain Marvel also brings back old hands of the MCU — Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson. The movie also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

The movie received mixed reviews. It has a score of 79% at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Packed with action, humour, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise’s signature formula.”