Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson explains how young Nick Fury is different

Samuel L Jackson, who plays a younger Nick Fury in Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel, has elaborated on the difference between the young and old Nick Fury.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson explained why this de-aged version of his Marvel Cinematic Universe character was appealing to him. He said, “Well, the fact that he didn’t have that big chip on his shoulder yet. There’s something still light about Nick Fury.”

He added, “He’d been in some dark stuff, so there’s still a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been explored about him through the war and through his years as a spy in the shadow world or whatever. But now he’s on a desk. It’s kinda like he’s on hiatus.”

Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s. It centres on US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel’s alter-ego, who crashes back to earth after missing for years. Amnesiac, she realises she is from the earth but has troubles with her memories after being among the Kree, an extraterrestrial race.

She meets Fury, then a lowly S.H.I.E.L.D agent, and they together go on a quest to discover the Skrull threat and find out more about Danvers’ past. Jackson further explains how Fury is dissatisfied with his job and was about to quit before Danvers turned up. He says, “He’s sitting at this desk trying to figure out, “Okay, where’s the threat coming from?” [Carol is] his first extraterrestrial. She opens up a whole new world for him.”

It was his experiences with Danvers, the Kree and the Skrulls that led Fury to find out more people with superhuman capabilities, should more threats come from outer space. This ultimately led him to put forward the ‘Avengers Initiative’ in the original Iron Man back in 2008.

We will also see how Fury lost his one eye in Captain Marvel, which releases on March 8.