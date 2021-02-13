Captain Marvel 2 finds its villain in Zawe Ashton

Actor Zawe Ashton is set for an on screen face-off with Brie Larson as she is set to play the main villain in the upcoming film, Captain Marvel 2, reported Variety. Nia DaCosta is directing the follow-up to 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel. More details about Ashton’s character are yet to be known.

Alongside Larson and Ashton, the cast will include Iman Vellani playing Ms Marvel from the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. The first Captain Marvel, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, was a massive success. The audience then saw Captain Marve in a pivotal role in Avengers Endgame.

Ashton is best known for Netflix’s art satire Velvet Buzzsaw. Her other credits include the TV series Fresh Meat, Tom Ford’s thriller Nocturnal Animals and the psychological horror film Greta.

Captain Marvel 2 is slated to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.