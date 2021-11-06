Captain America star Chris Evans to be voted sexist man of the year?

Chris Evans will reportedly be the People magazine’s sexiest man of the year, as per Page Six. If true, Evans will join fellow Marvel actors Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, Ryan Reynolds, among others for the honour.

Evans rose to fame with teen movies like Not Another Teen Movie and The Perfect Score, before landing the role of Human Torch in the 2005 superhero movie and its follow-up Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, it was after he agreed to play the role of Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, that he became a global star.

However, he did not want to accept a superhero role after the double-debacle the Fantastic Four movies were. During an interview with We Got This Covered conducted around the release of Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans revealed he even went to therapy “because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies, that can last 10 years. I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away.”

He eventually gave in after Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige’s insistence. And a good thing, too, because his performance in the MCU’s 7 movies is remembered as one of the best portrayal of a comic-book superhero.

In comics, Cap can often be a self-righteous bore. But thanks to good writing and Evans’ nuanced performance, Steve Rogers was given a sympathetic treatment that he rarely got in comics. He redefined masculinity by making it more warm and compassionate, not simply a show of puffed-up biceps.

Even after Evans made it clear he was done as Cap, fans have been clamouring for him to return to the role. Marvel has not confirmed anything yet.