Sam Wilson as Captain America is now Twitter official: Anthony Mackie replaces Chris Evans in bio, see photo

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame (2019). (Photos: Captain America/Twitter and Marvel)

Marvel Studios and its fans have officially embraced Sam Wilson aka Falcon as the new Captain America. Just days after Disney+ hit web series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier aired its finale, changing its official name to ‘Captain America and The Winter Soldier’ in the post credits, its Twitter handle also got an upgrade, passing on the torch to Sam Wilson.

This left fans across the globe, highly emotional seeing Sam replacing Steve Rogers, as Anthony Mackie’s photo in the new Cap suit took over previous actor Chris Evans on the Twitter account. As the legacy passed on from Chris to Anthony and Steve to Sam, both in real and reel, Marvel maniacs have only welcomed the new superhero with open arms.

Another point to note is the bio line. When Steve Rogers served as the superhero with the shield, the bio read, “Just a kid from Brooklyn” that had a direct reference to his origin story in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). On the other hand, Steve teasing Sam Wilson with “On your left” while racing past him during their first encounter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), was picked to redesign the bio line for Sam.

“On your left” also made a comeback when Sam uttered it to Cap as he and all the snapped back superheroes return in the final fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier convinced fans about Steve’s decision of passing on his shield to Sam, and not his best friend Bucky Barnes. As the series gave way to a new Captain America of colour, there are reports that the fourth movie in the franchise is now in the works.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and writer Dalan Musson will work on the script of Captain America 4.