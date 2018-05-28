Captain America and Black Widow will have a bigger role in sequel: Avengers Infinity War writers

Captain America and Black Widow fans will not be disappointed with Avengers 4. Captain America and Black Widow fans will not be disappointed with Avengers 4.

Marvel fans are still suffering from the repercussions of Avengers: Infinity War. It was not what happened as much as how it happened. Half of the superheroes were wiped out of existence by Thanos and except Spider-Man, their friends did not even get time to process what was happening. It was not the stab or bullet wound that heroes typically get and then it takes half an hour for them to die while their loved ones crowd around them and make the viewers emotional. More than a dozen well-developed characters disappeared into thin air, quite literally.

Apart from all these deaths (we actually do not know if they are deaths), even some of the living ones did not get the screentime they deserved. Captain America, the First Avenger, and the only female Avenger in the old guard, Black Widow, did little more than just being there. Sure, they had a badass entry scene when they fought off Thanos’s Black Order to save Vision and Scarlet Witch, and engaged in a hand-to-hand combat against the army of Outriders, it was still pretty underwhelming as compared to, say, Iron Man and Doctor Strange who duelled with the Mad Titan himself.

It seems like fans of Cap and Black Widow will be happy with Avengers 4 since the writers have confirmed that they will have a bigger role in the sequel. While speaking to The New York Times, Christopher Markus, one of the writers with the other being Stephen McFeely, said Cap and Black Widow “have a much bigger role to play in that second film.”

Recently, the synopsis of Avengers 4 was released. It read, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

