Captain America 4 in the works with Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman

Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson took up the shield as the new Captain America in Falcon and Winter Soldier. (Photo: Disney+)

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale on Friday, showrunner, Malcolm Spellman, is all set to give the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a reason to rejoice. He is all set to present the fourth film in the Captain America franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but no further details have been revealed by the Marvel studios, reported Hollywood Reporter. The cast and the director of the film are yet to be announced.

The Disney+ series had Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson taking up the shield as he becomes the new Captain America. It will be interesting to see if Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returns for this movie since he was the central character in the original Captain America trilogy and other MCU films.

The audience bid adieu to Rogers at the end of Avengers Endgame as an old man, who went back in time and lived a full life with Peggy Carter.

Until now, the three Captain America films, Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016) have been box office hits. Together they have amassed 2.2 billion dollars in the global market.