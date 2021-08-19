Captain America 4 confirmed, Anthony Mackie to star

Anthony Mackie has closed the deal to star as the new Captain America in a fourth film in the series for Marvel Studios, Deadline reported. The actor’s Sam Wilson had assumed Cap’s mantle and shield in the final episode of Disney Plus TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Steve Rogers, the original Captain America, had retired in the role of Avengers’ leader towards the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He had also handed over his shield to Sam, basically declaring him as his heir.

How Sam became Cap | Marvel Studios Assembled offers a peek at how Sam Wilson became Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

It is not clear if Captain America 4 will also involve Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier. He and Wilson had teamed up to take on the anarchist group Flag-Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A decorated soldier John Walker briefly became Captain America, but he was removed from the role after he murdered one of the Flag-Smashers in cold blood.

Perhaps Marvel would like to continue and develop their bond further.

Mackie first played the role of Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He was a veteran who ran a self-help group for soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He teamed up with Cap to take down Hydra that had not only survived but also infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D.

In Captain America: Civil War, he once again sided with Steve Rogers against the conflict with Iron Man and his allies. After the events of the movie, he became a fugitive and joined the war against Thanos.

Sam was among those who were obliterated out of existence after Thanos’ snap. In Endgame, he fought with other Avengers against the Mad Titan and his forces.