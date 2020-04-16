Capone trailer: Tom Hardy looks captivating as the crime lord

Tom Hardy appears to be killing it in the role of Al Capone in Capone. Tom Hardy appears to be killing it in the role of Al Capone in Capone.

Tom Hardy is back. This time, he plays Al Capone in a biopic titled Capone. Director Josh Trank shared the trailer of the film on his Twitter handle writing, “TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut).”

Hardy plays the role of infamous crime lord and businessman Al Capone, who co-founded and was also the boss of crime syndicate Chicago Outfit.

Josh Trank has had a chequered career with one of the worst superhero movies ever made — Fantastic Four — in his filmography as well as an acclaimed superhero thriller called Chronicle.

But the trailer looks delightful. Tom Hardy, who made Ruben Fleischer’s widely reviled comic-book movie on Spider-Man’s supervillain/anti-hero Venom watchable thanks to an incredible performance in the lead role, appears to be killing it here as well.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

It must also be said that Hardy, even with all that makeup, does not look even similar to Al Capone. That is rarely the problem as film or TV depictions do not necessarily have to look like a spitting image of the real people, but resemblance, even passing, always helps. This is not the case here.

Capone also stars Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Noel Fisher among others. The film will release on May 12 on video-on-demand services.

