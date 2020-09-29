Cannes Film Festival to organise three-day special event in October

The announcement comes months after the 2020 edition of the festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Cannes Film Festival has announced a three-day event, scheduled to take place in October, where four previews of films from the 2020 Official Selection, the short films selected in Competition and the Cinefondation’s school films will be screened.

The Palais des Festivals will host a ‘Special Cannes’ event, which will run from October 27 to 29, the organisers said in a release posted on the festival’s website.

The announcement comes months after the 2020 edition of the prestigious movie gala was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be organising the event in collaboration with the Cannes City Council.

“We are as delighted to see the festival hosted by the Cannes City Hall in October as we were sad not to have enjoyed its company in May. Thanks to this collaboration, films from the Official Selection will be shown on the Croisette.

“This is our way to be in Cannes, alongside its population and all the professionals with whom we work hand in hand every year,” Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Festival, said in a statement.

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place next year from May 11 to May 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.