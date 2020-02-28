Candyman trailer: Jordan Peele promises a creepy film

Candyman releases on June 12. Candyman releases on June 12.

The first trailer for Candyman is out. The film is a sequel to the original Candyman film released in 1992. The DaCosta directorial is penned by Jordan Peele along with Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta on Clive Barker’s short story titled The Forbidden.

The film and the franchise are based on the titular ghostly entity, a 19th century African-American man who was beaten, mutilated and fed to the bees after smearing honey on his body. All this for his involvement in an interracial relationship. He goes on to haunt and kill everyone who called his name Candyman before a mirror five times.

The trailer promises a creepy film, and the plot is right up Jordan Peele’s alley with its horror and social commentary. The musical cues and camera angles (tilted close up shots, for instance) are right out of Get Out and Us and despite him not directing, Candyman is a very Jordan Peele film. This is pretty great.

The movie also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Tony Todd returns as the titular Candyman.

The official synopsis of Candyman reads, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.”

