Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Reese Witherspoon urge fans to donate for India amid Covd-19 second wave

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Reese Witherspoon's Instagram posts came after Priyanka Chopra posted a video urging fans to support India during the country's fight against Covid-19. (Photo: Camila Cabello/Instagram, Shawn Mendes/Instagram, Reese Witherspoon/Instagram)

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Reese Witherspoon have urged their fans and social media followers to help India by raising funds amid the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Havana” singer said people across the globe need to come together to help India fight the health crisis. “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives.”

“If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference,” she wrote.

Prior to Cabello, her boyfriend Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, had urged his followers to donate for the same fundraiser. “If you have ever been touched by India’s culture or India’s people, just donate or share or anything you can do to help,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The posts came after Priyanka Chopra urged her followers to contribute in helping India combat the coronavirus. She shared a video on Instagram with a caption that read, “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.”

Many celebrities shared the post and urged their followers to help India cope up with Covid-19 pandemic. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “What is happening in India with COVID is an urgent situation.” Actor Orlando Bloom also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and asked his fans to support the country. “It’s at times like this that we realise we need to be global citizens and help one another,” Orlando shared.

On Sunday, Samantha Akkineni thanked her followers for their contribution in fight against Covid-19.

According to Union Health Ministry, India on Sunday recorded single-day rise of 3,92,488 new infections and 3,689 fatalities pushing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,95,57,457 and death toll to 2,15,542.

With inputs from PTI.