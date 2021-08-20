Camila Cabello on boyfriend Shawn Mendes: ‘There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness’

Singer Camila Cabello, who is all set with her big release Cinderella, has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend singer Shawn Mendes. In a recent interview, she labelled her relationship as one built on ‘sweetness and tenderness’ and shared how she is lucky to have a “nurturing partner” like him.

“I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way. There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness,” Cabello said, as quoted by femalefirst.co.uk. The songwriter also added that the couple is quite sensitive, and she feels lucky to be surrounded with tenderness, “it’s really important to me.”

As per Camila, she and Shawn keep each other grounded and are always on hand to help each other through rough patches with their mental health. She even recalled helping Mendes overcoming his anxiety and maintaining his physique.

“(He) would tell me like, ‘Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.’ I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body. I certainly feel obsessive, (like) I need to go to the gym, I need to do this, I need to lose weight quickly. I’ve felt like that. That’s the societal voice in your head,” the singer-actor was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Bustle magazine, Camila also mentioned her own struggle with body image, and how she recently addressed her critics in a TikTok video.

“I actually felt so liberated when I posted that. After that, I went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, ‘I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much.’ I actually feel my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, ‘No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I’m now controlling the narrative,” she said.