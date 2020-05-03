Camila Cabello offers chance to be in her next music video for charity

Camila Cabello is the latest Hollywood personality to join the charity initiative, which aims to benefit organisations helping to feed people amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo: Camila Cabello/Instagram) Camila Cabello is the latest Hollywood personality to join the charity initiative, which aims to benefit organisations helping to feed people amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo: Camila Cabello/Instagram)

Singer Camila Cabello is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to make an appearance in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge.

The Havana hitmaker is the latest Hollywood personality to join the charity initiative, which aims to benefit organisations helping to feed people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabello, 23, made the announcement in a video she shared on Twitter on Saturday.

i’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let’s take care of one another. donate if u can, & u could be in my next music video & learn the choreography with me! love u guys https://t.co/35WSXWFu7t pic.twitter.com/iomWlGNRkZ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 2, 2020

“I’m offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves — well, my choreographer will teach us the moves,” she said.

The winner with most donations will get a round-trip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with the Grammy-nominated singer.

All the funds raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Other Hollywood names participating in the cause include Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and Justin Bieber.

