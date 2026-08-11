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Burglary attempt at Kim Kardashian’s $60 mn Hidden Hills property thwarted; suspect arrested
A 27-year-old man was arrested after an alleged burglary attempt and joyride at Kim Kardashian's $60M Hidden Hills home.
An alleged burglary attempt was reported at the property of American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, California. The accused, a man, is said to have even taken one of the cars there for a joyride around the neighbourhood. He was subsequently arrested while still on the property.
According to The New York Post, the property is worth about $60 million, and the incident happened on Sunday, August 9. Kim Kardashian and her children were not present when the incident occurred, as they have been living in a nearby rented home while the property underwent renovations.
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Suspect identified
Police officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the break-in and the suspect looting items from the house. The car he had taken for the joyride reportedly belongs to one of her staff members. According to NBC News, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Trey Mendel.
Kardashian and her former husband, rapper-songwriter Kanye West (now known as Ye), reportedly purchased the property back in 2014 for $20 million. The couple subsequently renovated the residence significantly, and it was finally ready for them to move into in 2017. Kim and Ye eventually parted ways, and their divorce was finalised in 2022. Kim and their four children had been living there until they moved out some time ago due to ongoing renovations.
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As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the property’s living space spans 15,667 sq ft, including living and dining rooms, a home theatre, a game room with a wet bar, a panelled library, a gym, eight fireplaces, eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Kim Kardashian recently purchased a neighbouring property as well to further expand the premises. She has yet to react to the incident.
When Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris
The latest incident comes almost a decade after she was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment in Paris, France. Thieves disguised as police officers broke into her place, tied her up, and stole over $6 million worth of jewellery, including a diamond ring valued at $4 million from Kanye West. In 2025, the trial of the 10 defendants concluded, with eight found guilty and two acquitted.
The daughter of attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian and socialite Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian is best known for the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
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