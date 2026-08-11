Burglary attempt at Kim Kardashian’s $60 mn Hidden Hills property thwarted; suspect arrested

Kim Kardashian is best known for the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Credit: Facebook/@KimKardashian)

An alleged burglary attempt was reported at the property of American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, California. The accused, a man, is said to have even taken one of the cars there for a joyride around the neighbourhood. He was subsequently arrested while still on the property.

According to The New York Post, the property is worth about $60 million, and the incident happened on Sunday, August 9. Kim Kardashian and her children were not present when the incident occurred, as they have been living in a nearby rented home while the property underwent renovations.

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