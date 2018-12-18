Bumblee actor John Cena’s favourite Transformer is Optimus Prime

Wrestling star and actor John Cena says Optimus Prime was his favourite Transformer as a child. The actor plays evil Sector 7 agent Jack Burns in Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee.

In an interview to Toronto Sun newspaper, Cena said, “I was the right age for it, but I was possibly a little bit at the wrong time. I grew up with four other brothers and we had to fight for everything we had in our house. I had a wonderful childhood, but it’s not like it was overflowing with gifts and presents, so we had to use our imaginations in certain circumstances.”

“But my favourite, and I know I should say Bumblebee, really was Optimus Prime. He was the leader of essentially the good guys. I hark back to my obsession with WWE as a kid. I loved the good guys. I wasn’t one of those fans that like the bad guys,” he said.

Bumblebee, about the titular Autobot transformer, also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie. Directed by Travis Knight, Bumblebee has received almost universally positive critical reception. It has a 96% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “Bumblebee proves it’s possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise — and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain.”

In India, Bumblebee is slated to release on January 4, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)