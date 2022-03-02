Bullet Train trailer: Brad Pitt is fighting to stay alive in slick actioner

The trailer of Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is out, and it looks like a slick action film, with a hint of comedy. Directed by David Leitch, who has previously helmed Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, the movie mixes comedy with action, much like many other action films coming out of Hollywood.

In the trailer, we see several assassins aboard a non-stop bullet train in Japan and they are all looking for the same briefcase. The assassins aren’t aware that their assignments are interconnected, which leads to chaos. Brad Pitt’s character is shown to be a retired assassin who has come on board for his last assignment.

Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny. It is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka.

Lady Gaga was signed for Sandra Bullock’s role but she opted out of the film owing to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci.

Bullet Train releases in theatres on July 15.