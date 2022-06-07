Bullet Train new trailer: Brad Pitt promises an entertaining, action-fuelled ride with a talented cast. Watch video

A new trailer of Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train is out. The second glimpse of the film is as action-packed as the first, with Pitt’s character, the unlucky assassin Ladybug, having a hard time getting off the train with a secret suitcase.

Pitt’s Ladybug reports to his handler Sandra Bullock’s Maria Beetle, and he will eventually get to face his nemesis The White Death, portrayed by the talented Michael Shannon. The movie also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada in pivotal roles.

The trailer promises well-choreographed action sequences infused with some comedy and drama, and of course, Brad Pitt’s natural charm. We still don’t know how it’s all going to pan out in the end, which is a good sign.

The official synopsis of Bullet Train reads, “In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train…and he’s got to figure out how to get off. From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan.”

Helmed by David Leitch, the film releases in cinemas on August 5.