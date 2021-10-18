Marvel’s Eternals soundtrack includes BTS’ Jimin and V’s song Friends, Celina Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero

BTS sailed through 2021 with songs like Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe raging through Billboard Top 100. And now, the K-Pop band will add another feather into their overflowing cap. BTS member’s song Friends will be a part of the Marvel film Eternals soundtrack. The song was sung by Jimin and V for their album, Map Of The Soul:7. Recently, Marvel News shared a list of songs that were included in the soundtrack, and one of them included Friends, besides Time By Pink Floyd, Celina Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero and Juice By Lizzo.

Australia-born Celina Sharma has earlier teamed up with Indian rapper Emiway Bantai and was crowned the BBC’s Future Sound winner in 2019. However, it is not clear if Nach Mera Hero is a pre-existing work or something she debuted for Eternals.

PRODUCER JIMIN, I’m so proud of you, Jimin too is a Marvel fan I’m pretty sure he’s celebrating right now cuz his own self-produced song “FRIENDS” by vmin is going to be in the soundtrack of MARVEL’s THE ETERNALS! AHHH😭 pic.twitter.com/5SKw8lnww3 — Sanjana.Revankar🦄 (@sanjanahahaha8) October 17, 2021

ARMY considers this a big moment for BTS, especially Jimin and V (VMin as they’re called) as this is their first collaboration with the studio. Fans have been flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages. “Friends by VMIN in marvel movie??!! IM SO PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMIN PRODUCER JIMIN,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Producer Jimin, so proud of you, as Jimin is a Marvel fan too and he is celebrating!”

“Friends is such a special song for both of vmin as jimin wrote it about their precious friendship & to see it selected as a Marvel movie soundtrack is really huge… I’m extremely proud of him,” another tweeted.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals has a huge ensemble cast. It features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.In India, Eternals will hit theatres on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.