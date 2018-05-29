Bryce Dallas Howard on Solo A Star Wars Story: It’s a hell of a movie

Bryce Dallas Howard will be next seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Bryce Dallas Howard will be next seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard has praised her father Ron Howard for directing the “awesome” film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron, who has films such as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and Rush to his credit, shared a video message from Bryce on Twitter.

“My dad was so privileged to be a part of this project, and I was so lucky because I got to actually go and watch him on the set and shadow him and learn from him. I can’t remember the last time I saw him having this much fun, and this is a dude who has a lot of fun on a movie set,” Bryce said in the video.

“The crew, the cast, the story, I mean, this is an awesome movie. I’ve seen it many times, so I definitely can vouch for it. Not like anyone needs me to vouch for it. I’m just saying, it’s a hell of a movie. It’s so good,” she added. Bryce, 37, who was recently in London to promote her film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, urged people to go and see Solo before her own movie opens in theatres.

“Check it now because when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out, I want you to check that out. So, quick! Run!” she added.

A message from the World Tour of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom about ANOTHER movie ;) #Solo @RealRonHoward pic.twitter.com/c2fy8q8SG0 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 25, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released on May 25, and features Alden Ehrenreich as the titular hero along with Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson.

