Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid ‘so much less’ than Chris Pratt on Jurassic World movies: ‘Much less than the reports said’

Bryce Dallas said that she was paid far less than what was reported at the time, and even expressed her gratitude towards Chris Pratt for standing by her in her fight against unequal pay.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 7:08:20 pm
bryce dallas howardBryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Actor-filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about the pay disparity between her and Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt.

Bryce said that she was paid far less than what was reported at the time, and even expressed her gratitude towards Chris for standing by her in her fight against unequal pay.

Speaking to Insider, the actor said, “I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for [Jurassic World], it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

In 2018, Variety reported that Bryce Dallas Howard had received two million dollars less than what Chris Pratt had received for his work in Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” the actor concluded.

The duo recently got back together for the last film in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.

