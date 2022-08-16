Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid ‘so much less’ than Chris Pratt on Jurassic World movies: ‘Much less than the reports said’

August 16, 2022 7:08:20 pm
Actor-filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about the pay disparity between her and Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt.
Bryce said that she was paid far less than what was reported at the time, and even expressed her gratitude towards Chris for standing by her in her fight against unequal pay.
Speaking to Insider, the actor said, “I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for [Jurassic World], it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”
In 2018, Variety reported that Bryce Dallas Howard had received two million dollars less than what Chris Pratt had received for his work in Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom.
Subscriber Only Stories
“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” the actor concluded.
The duo recently got back together for the last film in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Nearly 1.5k cases, 43 deaths: Maharashtra records uptick in swine flu cases
Why rebonding may not be the best treatment for your hair
Karnataka govt to provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots?
‘We chatted and smiled and cried a little’: Writer Jamil Jan Kochai shares story of meeting his English teacher
Bilkis Bano gangrape: In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the ‘savarna’ pitcher. It’s a miracle he didn’t get killed
Minister’s audio clip row: Comments made in specific context, everything all right in govt: Bommai
Emirates puts into service world’s largest A380 for Dubai-Bengaluru route
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
Shares of companies having Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investments settle on mixed note
Karnataka: Activist approaches court to remind govt to ensure mutation of forest land in Shivamogga