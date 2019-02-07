Toggle Menu
BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer nod amid misconduct allegations

BAFTA has decided to suspend nomination of director Bryan Singer. He was nominated for his work on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer was accused of sexual misconduct of underage boys. (Source: Bryan Singer/Instagram)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts says it is suspending its nomination of director Bryan Singer amid accusations that he sexually assaulted minors.

Singer had been among those nominated for his work on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which he was fired from in late 2017.

BAFTA says that the organization considers the alleged behaviour unacceptable and incompatible with its values and that Singer has been informed of the suspension.

The Atlantic magazine last month published an expose detailing the stories of four alleged victims who said they were seduced and molested by the Singer while underage.

Singer has denied the allegations.

The film and others nominated for it will remain eligible for BAFTAs, which will be presented Sunday.

