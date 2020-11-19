scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Bruce Willis to star in action thriller American Siege

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 19, 2020 9:26:38 pm
Bruce WillisIn American Siege, Bruce Willis' character must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis has boarded action thriller American Siege, in which he will play an NYPD detective-turned-Sheriff of a small town in Oregon.

The film will see Willis hark back to his blockbuster Die Hard movie franchise in which he plays John McClane, a New York City/Los Angeles police detective who continually finds himself in the middle of violent crises where he is the only hope against disaster.

In American Siege, Willis’ character must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. Rob Gough and Trevor Gretzky also star in the film.

Edward John Drake of Broil fame is directing from a script he co-wrote with Corey Large.

Producers are Large with Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Steven Eads, Matthew Helderman.

Shooting is underway in Georgia, after which principal photography will move to Victoria, British Columbia.

