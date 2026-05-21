Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer shares how dementia battle has changed actor’s ‘macho dude’ personality

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago. The veteran actor’s daughter Rumer Willis recently shared an update about the Die Hard star, opening up about how his personality has changed since the diagnosis. In an interview, Rumer revealed that Bruce has become more tender and emotionally softer, after carrying his ‘macho dude’ image for years.

During a chat on The Inside Edit, she shared, “I’m so grateful I get to go see him… Even though it’s different now, I’m so grateful. There’s a sweetness. He’s always been this kind of macho dude and there’s like a — fragile is not the right word but — just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way.”

The actor’s 37-year-old daughter also accepted that until her father’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), she “had no idea” how “prevalent” the neurological condition is. “It’s wild to me. So many people come up to me now and they say, ‘My uncle had FTD. My dad had this’,” she added.

In November 2025, Rumer had given an update on her father’s health, revealing that he was different but still had a “spark” in him. “The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he’s doing okay in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?” she said, during an Q&A session on Instagram.

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Rumer Willis is the eldest child of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore. The actor also shares daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, with her. He also has daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12 with his now wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been avoiding the limelight since his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. In 2022, the 71-year-old’s family confirmed his aphasia diagnosis. It is a language disorder caused by brain damage. A year later, the family opened up about his frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” their post on social media read.

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Last year, during an interview with Diane Sawyer, his wife Emma Heming Willis had said, “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It’s just his brain that is failing him… The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a… different way.”

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