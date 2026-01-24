Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ says Victoria’s dance with son made everyone ‘awkward’, Nicola left the room ‘crying her eyes out’

The family drama that has been taking place at the Beckham household has taken a fresh new turn, and Brooklyn Beckham seems to be coming out on top. Just a few days ago, Brooklyn posted a long message on social media claiming that his mother, Victoria Beckham, “hijacked” his wedding. He also claimed that his mother danced “inappropriately”, and now, the DJ at the wedding has spoken about the incident.

While talking to ITV’s This Morning, DJ Tony Marnoch revealed crucial details from the wedding day, which corroborate a lot of what Brooklyn accused his mother of. Recalling the supposed first dance, Tony said that “the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.” He clarified by saying that there was no “sl**dropping, there were no black cat PVC catsuits, and there was no Spice Girl action.”

He said that singer Marc Anthony, who is a close friend of the family, got up on the stage to perform and that he called Brooklyn to join him. Anthony then invited the “most beautiful woman in the room” to dance with Brooklyn. “The next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance,” said Tony. But Anthony called out Victoria’s name, and according to Tony, this led to Nicola leaving the room in tears.

He added, “Victoria is by the stage; she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point Brooklyn is suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out. Brooklyn is stuck there on stage. And then they do this dance, and Marc Anthony’s going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips.’ It was a Latin thing. The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room.”

While this story does match with Brooklyn’s recollection of events, it does differ from other reports that came from the wedding. As per British Vogue’s report from the wedding, Nicola and Brooklyn had already had their first dance, and it was Brooklyn who invited his mother on the stage. Tony added that it is quite “sad” that people have only focused on this part of Brooklyn’s entire statement and how he “just wanted to change the narrative”.

Before this, Brooklyn had sent his parents a legal notice asking them to only maintain contact through lawyers. Despite father David Beckham still trying to mend things, Brooklyn has made it clear that he has no wish to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022, and family drama has been following them and the rest of the Beckhams ever since.