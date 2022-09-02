Britney Spears responds to son Jayden saying she didn’t live up to expectations of being a mother: ‘It deeply saddens me…’

Singer Britney Spears has responded to her son Jayden’s recent comments that he and brother Sean, 16, have cut all contact with her. He also supported her father (and his grandfather) Jamie Spears, who served as Britney’s conservator for 13 years.

Spears took to her Instagram handle and in a lengthy post explained her actions over the years and also called out her ex husband Kevin Federline. She started with, “I’ve tried my best at being the best best person I can be.. To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit. I hope one day my kids understand my reasoning..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The singer accused her ex husband of not having a job for 15 years when the kids were growing up and said, “I understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

In an interview with The Sun, Jayden had revealed about why they cut contact with Spears. He said, “The type of environment she gave us was not very comfortable for me and my brother.” The singer further wrote in her post, “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your life at 15 or 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears had also invited her children to her wedding with Sam Asghari. Her kids did not attend the wedding and Jayden revealed the reason. He said, “It just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just going to be me and Preston, I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Spears and Federline got divorced in 2007 and the star recently got married to Asghari who is a personal trainer. Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 and was meant to be a temporary arrangement that ended up lasting 13 years. Judge Brenda J. Penny finally terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.