scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Britney Spears responds to son Jayden saying she didn’t live up to expectations of being a mother: ‘It deeply saddens me…’

Britney Spears has responded back to son Jayden's accusations of her not meeting the expectations of being a mother.

Britney spearsBritney Spears with her sons. (Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Singer Britney Spears has responded to her son Jayden’s recent comments that he and brother Sean, 16, have cut all contact with her. He also supported her father (and his grandfather) Jamie Spears, who served as Britney’s conservator for 13 years.

Spears took to her Instagram handle and in a lengthy post explained her actions over the years and also called out her ex husband Kevin Federline. She started with, “I’ve tried my best at being the best best person I can be.. To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit. I hope one day my kids understand my reasoning..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The singer accused her ex husband of not having a job for 15 years when the kids were growing up and said, “I understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

In an interview with The Sun, Jayden had revealed about why they cut contact with Spears. He said, “The type of environment she gave us was not very comfortable for me and my brother.” The singer further wrote in her post, “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your life at 15 or 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears had also invited her children to her wedding with Sam Asghari. Her kids did not attend the wedding and Jayden revealed the reason. He said, “It just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just going to be me and Preston, I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

Spears and Federline got divorced in 2007 and the star recently got married to Asghari who is a personal trainer. Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 and was meant to be a temporary arrangement that ended up lasting 13 years. Judge Brenda J. Penny finally terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:08:38 pm
Next Story

Tamil TV actress Mahalakshmi ties the knot with producer Ravindhar Chandrasekharan, see photos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sidnaaz 1200
‘Sidnaaz’ forever: On Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary, we revisit his bond with Shehnaaz Gill
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement