Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs

Britney Spears was charged in California on Thursday with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, authorities said. The 44-year-old pop star was charged with a single misdemeanour count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

A Spears representative had no immediate comment. The criminal complaint does not specify what kind of alcohol or drugs, or what amount, Spears is accused of having used.

Spears, who has since entered substance abuse treatment, was arrested March 4 after she was pulled over for driving her black BMW fast and erratically on U.S. 101 near her home, the California Highway Patrol said. She appeared to be impaired, took a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, and was taken to a Ventura County jail, the CHP said. She was released on bail the following day. Police completed their investigation and presented it to prosecutors on March 23.