British actor Hilary Heath passes away due to coronavirus complications

Hilary Heath, also known as Hilary Dwyer, who was a British actor known for films like Witchfinder General (1968) and Wuthering Heights (1970), has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Her godson Alex Williams announced the news on Facebook.

Hilary was also known for other films like 1970s’s horror film Cry of the Banshee and 1969’s thriller The File of the Golden Goose.

In the mid-1980s she turned producer and bankrolled films like Criminal Law (1988) and An Awfully Big Adventure (1995).

Alex’s post read, “We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman).”

He added, “Her most remarkable re-invention came in her mid-60s, when she won a master’s degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT. She worked at clinics all over the world, often for free, often with very deprived and distressed individuals, and she regarded this as her most valuable work by far. She was a force of nature, and I can’t bear it that she is no longer with us.”

