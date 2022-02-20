Brie Larson wraps up Captain Marvel 2, shares photo from sets: ‘See you in a year, Carol’

Hollywood star Brie Larson has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Captain Marvel 2, titled The Marvels. Larson, who plays the superhero Carol Danvers in the franchise, took to social media and shared a picture of the director’s chair. The character was last seen in the end-credits for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Larson tweeted the photo with the caption, “See you in a year, Carol.”

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 will continue the adventures or misadventures of Carol Danvers, whose last live-action full-length appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, when she helped in bringing down Thanos. This time, she will team up with Teyona Parras’s Monica Rambeau from WandaVision and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel. Ms Marvel is all set to get her own Disney Plus series sometime this year too. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury will return in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Nia DaCosta who is directing the film, opened up about how the three women will play together. She told Collider, “It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film? A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

Captain Marvel 2 will release on February 17, 2023.