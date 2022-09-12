scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Brie Larson unsure about returning as Captain Marvel in the MCU: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again…?’

Brie Larson was last seen as Captain Marvel in a post-credit scene of Disney Plus show Ms Marvel, and she will next be essaying Carol Danvers in The Marvels, which releases next year.

brie larsonBrie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson is not sure whether she will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after The Marvels. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she is uncertain about her future as one of the strongest Avengers.

Brie was introduced to the MCU in the 2019 release Captain Marvel. Upon its release, both the movie and Brie received a fair bit of trolling and hate. In fact, the reviews were also largely middling at first. It now has a 79 per cent rating by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience vote reflects a poor figure of 45 per cent.

Also Read |Brie Larson wraps up Captain Marvel 2, shares photo from sets: ‘See you in a year, Carol’

Speaking about the Marvel movies and her own participation in it, Brie said, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Brie Larson was last seen as Captain Marvel in a post-credit scene of Disney Plus show Ms Marvel, and she will next be essaying Carol Danvers in The Marvels, where she will also share screen space with Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...Premium
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:00:03 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT and branch preference

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement