Brie Larson unsure about returning as Captain Marvel in the MCU: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again…?’

Brie Larson is not sure whether she will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after The Marvels. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she is uncertain about her future as one of the strongest Avengers.

Brie was introduced to the MCU in the 2019 release Captain Marvel. Upon its release, both the movie and Brie received a fair bit of trolling and hate. In fact, the reviews were also largely middling at first. It now has a 79 per cent rating by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience vote reflects a poor figure of 45 per cent.

Speaking about the Marvel movies and her own participation in it, Brie said, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Brie Larson was last seen as Captain Marvel in a post-credit scene of Disney Plus show Ms Marvel, and she will next be essaying Carol Danvers in The Marvels, where she will also share screen space with Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani.