Getting to be Captain Marvel changed me: Brie Larson

Brie Larson will once again step into the shoes of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame which hits screens this weekend. The actor, who is riding high on the success of her last release Captain Marvel, expressed her gratitude recently at a promotional tour in Seoul, South Korea.

She said, “I feel really grateful. That type of reaction is about everybody else. It is about the fans. It is about people feeling connected to her. And there is a lot of love that goes into these movies. It takes a lot of people. I think everybody now sits through the credits, in particular, to get to those tags at the end. And when you do, aren’t you just kind of amazed by how many people it takes to make one of these films? So to have that work celebrated feels really great.”

Marvel in March released its first female superhero film with Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson playing the titular role of Captain Marvel. Speaking about the representation of women in Hollywood’s biggest superhero universe, Brie said, “Representation matters. Diversity matters. Female experience matters. This has always been my belief. But to have the markers actually say that was great.”

Brie also opened up about her post-shoot ritual. The actor remarked that sometimes there are things from the character that she wants to hold on to.

Brie Larson said, “It is kind of a fake-it-till-you-make-it sort of thing. So whenever you start playing a character, I end up being somebody else for way more hours in the day than I am myself. So I usually try to come up with some sort of ritual. At the end of the day, I need to feel like I am back to myself. Whether it’s brushing my hair back to the part that I always keep it or putting on my favourite shirt or eating comfort food. These things kind of bring me back to my centre because it is true. So you come up with little tricks like that. And then I always take big breaks in between movies. And that is my time to kind of figure out what I want to keep.”

She added, “Sometimes there are things from the character that you want to hold on to. Usually, there are a lot of things that I am ready to let go. I don’t want to think that way or look at the world that way anymore. But I love it because it has brought me such a sense of empathy. It has allowed me an incredible opportunity to see things from new perspectives.”

So how has her career changed after becoming the first female superhero of MCU? “With the strength training, and getting to be Carol for a little bit, I feel like it changed me. It made me carry myself differently, more upright for sure. And that has helped me move forward for sure. And it was great to be able to share that character with the world and see that power can go through the screen to other people as well,” Brie said.

Avenger: Endgame is set to release in India on April 26.