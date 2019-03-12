Captain Marvel box office collection Day 4: Brie Larson’s superhero film emerges a winner

Captain Marvel, helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, has impressed the audience across the globe. The film was released on March 8.

Starring actor Brie Larson in the lead role, it is the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The much talked about superhero film has earned Rs 32.28 crore until now. Not just that, it has also collected 455 million dollars globally, according to studio estimates, making it one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman.

The movie also features Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law among others in significant roles.

Captain Marvel opened to mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “Writer-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck keep the action moving fast and do not linger over any episodes. While this is confusing at first, with one barely getting a chance to get one’s head around the ‘Supreme Intelligence’ that commands Kree or the code of honour and complete subservience that it demands of its soldiers, the film settles into a nice groove when — after some eye-blinding inter-galactic collisions — Vers finds herself on ‘C-53’. That being another name for Planet Earth.”