Captain Marvel box office collection Day 3: Brie Larson-led superhero film is on a roll

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson in the lead role, is the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film has earned Rs 32.28 crore so far.

Advertising

The film hit screens on March 8, earning a whopping Rs 15.18 crore. And on Saturday, the film managed to earn Rs 16.79 crore.

Helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel has largely received a positive response from the audience as well as film critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer noted in her review, “Writer-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck keep the action moving fast and do not linger over any episodes. While this is confusing at first, with one barely getting a chance to get one’s head around the ‘Supreme Intelligence’ that commands Kree or the code of honour and complete subservience that it demands of its soldiers, the film settles into a nice groove when — after some eye-blinding inter-galactic collisions — Vers finds herself on ‘C-53’. That being another name for Planet Earth.”

The movie also features Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law among others in significant roles.

Advertising

Interestingly, Captain Marvel will also be seen in the conclusion of the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame, which releases on April 26.