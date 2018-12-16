Brie Larson on why Captain Marvel is absent from Avengers Endgame trailer

Brie Lason, who is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with her upcoming Captain Marvel, has commented on her absence in the trailer for Avengers Endgame.

Larson’s character Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will join the Avengers’ fight against Thanos in Avengers Endgame. But before that, she will star in her standalone movie, titled Captain Marvel. The movie is being directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

While talking to TNT Brazil, she refused to reveal further details and simply said, “Where is she? I wonder where she is. Hmmm, we might have to wait and find out.”

The first hint of Captain Marvel’s presence that we saw in the MCU was in the end-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War in April this year. Just before Nick Fury and Maria Hill disintegrated into ashes after Thanos snapped his fingers, Fury managed to send a signal to Carol Danvers through a pager-like device.

Captain Marvel will be first female-led superhero movie in the MCU. The character has been called the strongest superhero yet in the universe by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will also introduce the famous Kree-Skrull storyline to the franchise. Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg.

Captain Marvel hits screens on March 8, 2019.