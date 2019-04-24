Avengers Endgame actor Brie Larson: I came into Marvel at a really special time

Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, might be the newest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor feels she joined the team at a really special time.

“I feel really lucky. I came at a really special time. My first day was at the 10-year anniversary photo. So I got the time to connect with everybody from this family before I went off on my own. Obviously (it is) a really tight-knit group. You know, these are the people who have done movies for a really long time together. But, I felt like I was extremely welcomed in there,” Brie said at an exclusive media interaction during a promotional tour in Seoul, South Korea.

Brie Larson further elaborated on whether becoming part of the group which included the original Avengers, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), was any difficult.

Talking about the scene where Captain Marvel meets the superheroes for the first time in the Avengers Endgame trailer, Brie said, “The thing is, there’s a lot of sass in that group. And Carol also has a lot of sass. So it feels like there is a lot of strength in that room between all of them. And so that banter has kind of always been there with the team. And I think she knows how to tap into that sense of humour too.”

Captain Marvel was MCU’s first female superhero to get a solo film. Did Brie have any concerns before joining the MCU?

“I am an introvert. So going on a giant press tour and getting to be on a stage in this way was really scary. I took the longest time to wrap my head around it. I loved the character. I love what they wanted to do with the film. I was totally on board. Getting to eat street food and wander around in shops, those are the things that not only give me life, but also the stuff that goes back into the characters I play. And so this hypothetical idea that those things might not be the same anymore was really intense to think about. But so far, so good. It has been really lovely. And people have been incredibly respectful,” Brie Larson shared.

Brie shot her part in Avengers: Endgame before Captain Marvel went on floors. Hence, her glamorous look in Endgame had some ripple effect with the audience after the trailers were released. When we asked her whether there was anything she would want to go back and change about her portrayal in Endgame, the actor said, “Well, the cool thing about being in MCU is getting to grow with the character and to change it.”

Since she is fighting the bad guys in Marvel movies, is there anything she would like to fight for in Hollywood? “I think it is kind of same for every industry right now. We are still looking for equality, and safety for everyone to feel good. That their work is appreciated, and their minds and bodies are safe wherever they are.”

While reports are rife that Avengers: Endgame will give a closure to characters like Iron Man and Captain America, it is also speculated that Captain Marvel will be leading the next phase of MCU. Does Brie feel any pressure?

“Should I feel pressure? I feel like pressure is sort of an unnecessary thing to put on myself. I don’t think that it does really any good. I am very committed to what I do. I care a lot and I think that passion can take you a lot further than pressure can,” she said.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame trailers released, Captain Marvel’s scene with Thor has been making headlines with memes suggesting a probable romantic angle between the two superheroes. We asked Brie to pick a partner and pat came her reply – “Seems like it is Thor!”

And will we see Captain Marvel and Captain America indulging in any power struggle considering both have a military background? “I honestly haven’t seen the movie so I have no idea. Yeah, it makes it easier for us to not give anything away.”

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.